The field is now in as four candidates have filed to run to be the next Garvin County commissioner for District 1.
The first to file was Randy Chandler, who is now serving on an interim basis, followed by Ron Allen Stewart, Kevin Foraker and Jarod Work.
Each of the four is looking to replace Kenneth Holden, who made his retirement official on Feb. 2 as he stepped away from the position for a second time.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive proclamation calling for a special primary election on April 6 to fill the vacancy. If a special general election is needed it will be held on Sept. 14.
Holden was first elected to the District 1 office in 1990. He earned his sixth term in office back in July 2010 before leaving for retirement in 2012.
His replacement was Stan Spivey, who started his tenure that same year and had filed his intention in the spring of 2018 to run for another office.
A few months later Spivey passed away after a long battle with cancer.
After Spivey’s passing in August 2018 the Garvin County Democratic Party reached out and convinced Holden to step in as the alternate candidate running for the office. Holden did win the race over Jarod Work in a close vote the following November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.