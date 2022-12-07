County K-9 now set to retire

A drug-sniffing K-9 dog on the prowl for the Garvin County Sheriff's Office over the last year plus is now set to retire.
Sheriff Jim Mullett offered up the news Monday during a brief presentation before all three Garvin County commissioners.
“When we got Maverick we knew we wouldn't have him for years, but it would give us an opportunity to see if the program worked,” Mullett said about the office's return to having a K-9.
“It has worked; we've had good results.”
The sheriff's office here went for years without a K-9 dog until Maverick arrived in the summer of 2021.
Now it's Maverick's health that's basically forcing him into retirement as the Shepard right around nine years old is having problems with his hips and other joints.
“He can't jump, so he needs to retire. He's going to be done,” Mullett said.
“According to state statutes we have the right to give him back to his original handler.”
Without much additional discussion commissioners approved giving Maverick back to Dustin Cook as his original handler.
•••
Garvin County's director of emergency management says efforts are still moving ahead to get more candidates to apply for dispatcher jobs at the county 911 center in Pauls Valley.
“We have hired one dispatcher. That young man has been training for a few weeks and will soon start taking his own calls,” said Dave Johnson.
“We're still about three short. We have one that has the potential for part-time.
“We haven't had any really big success with the advertising, but we're still advertising,” he said about the ongoing to push to get more people in to fill the open dispatcher slots.
•••
District 3 Commissioner Mike Gollihare said work is still ongoing to make some upgrades to the buildings at Garvin County's fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
“If the weather holds out they probably will have it reskinned by February 15,” Gollihare said.
It was only a few weeks ago when a contract for just over $629,000 was approved to use some of the American Rescue Plan Act, best known simply as ARPA, money coming to the county.
Garvin County is expected to receive just over $5 million in the federal ARPA money, meant to help with efforts to recover from the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
The federal pandemic funds are meant to provide all the fairgrounds' buildings with a new roof and siding, along with insulation for most of the facilities and the addition of a new overhead door.
The new door is meant to upgrade the fairgrounds' ability to host drive-thru vaccination clinics or other health related testing needs seen during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
