A Wynnewood man died Friday morning after the pickup he was driving went off a highway in the Norman area.
Killed was 62-year-old Steven J. Lewis as his truck actually went off Interstate 35 in Goldsby, located in the northern part of McClain County.
State troopers report Lewis was alone while driving northbound in the outside lane of the interstate.
A few minutes after 8 a.m. Oct. 11 the truck went off the highway to the right for an unknown reason at a site just south of Norman.
Troopers report Lewis overcorrected to the left as he lost control and overturned 2 ½ times as the truck came to rest on its top.
Lewis, who was not wearing seat belts at the time, was partially ejected through the vehicle's sunroof.
He died at the scene from head, arm, leg, trunk internal, and trunk external injuries. He was later transported to the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City.
The report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows troopers are still investigating the cause of the deadly accident.
•••
In other news, planned bridge work on I-35 is scheduled to begin next week between Pauls Valley and Wynnewood.
Starting Monday, Oct. 14 the major highway is set to be narrowed to one lane in both directions at a site about two miles south of Airline Road, which is just south Pauls Valley.
The project, scheduled to continue until later in the 2019 year, is for the rehabilitation of bridges over EW-161 Rd./Liberty Road.
The speed limit will also be reduced in the work zone as drivers can expect significant delays, especially during weekends and holidays, and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route.
Motorists can use U.S. Highway 77 as a nearby alternate route or U.S. 81 to the west or U.S. 69 to the east to avoid the I-35 corridor.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the nearly $610,000 contract for this project to C3 Construction, Inc. of Ada in March.
