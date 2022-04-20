County officers win new terms

Without any challengers signing up four Garvin County incumbents have won brand new full terms without ever having to hit the campaign trail.
Claiming wins after last week's filings are two county commissioners, Mike Gollihare in District 3 and Randy Chandler in District 1, county Treasurer Sandy Goggans and county Assessor Tammy Murrah.
Also in Garvin County, District Judge Leah Edwards went unchallenged, while the race for the office of associate district judge now pits incumbent Steve Kendall against Laura McClain, who is currently an assistant district attorney in Garvin County.
District Attorney Greg Mashburn, who oversees a three-county judicial district that includes Garvin County, won a new term without opposition.
Two state House members with districts that include parts of Garvin County have drawn challenges.
District 42 Rep. Cindy Roe has a Republican challenger in Matthew Huggans, while Steve Jarman of Pauls Valley filed on the Democratic side.
Incumbent state Rep. Tammy Townley of District 48 drew fellow Republican challenger April Brown.
A measure to allow liquor stores in Garvin County to sell alcohol from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays is also now scheduled to be on the ballot of an election later this year.
A long line of candidates filed for the U.S. Senate seat held by Jim Inhofe, who recently announced he plans to retire.
In fact, a total of 13 Republicans, along with one each of Democratic, Independent and Libertarian party candidates, all filed to run.
In the other Senate race current office-holder James Lankford drew two Republican challengers, along with six Democratic candidates and one each for Independent and Libertarian.
District 4 U.S. Rep. Tom Cole now has two fellow Republican and one Democratic challengers.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt received three challengers on the Republican side, two more Democrats and one each for Independent and Libertarian.
This year's primary election will be June 28, while the general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
