County right back to a burn ban

It only took seven days for a ban on outdoor burning to return in Garvin County after a week that took its toll in grass fires.
It also didn't take much convincing for all three Garvin County commissioners to quickly vote to bring back the ban after it was in place for nearly three months until it was briefly relaxed last week.
“Eleven fire departments would really like you to put the burn ban back on,” Garvin County Emergency Management Director Dave Johnson said to the group during a regular meeting this week. “Only one department says no to the ban.
“We got no significant rain over the weekend, so I would ask that you put the burn ban back on.”
The ban here in Garvin County means no controlled burns and landowners are not allowed to burn in a trash barrel even on their own property.
It prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
Those caught violating the ban could potentially be charged with a misdemeanor and receive a fine.
•••
Commissioners took no action on a couple more requests for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money coming to Garvin County.
That's about $5 million in federal funding meant to help with efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
One request was a list of items for the Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County in Pauls Valley, while another was from the sheriff's office to upgrade cameras.
The requests will be submitted to an outside law firm working with the county to help commissioners navigate through the broad guidelines of how to spend the ARPA funds.
Commissioners have so far been very clear their top priority for the ARPA monies coming to Garvin County will be an upgrade to the buildings at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Commissioners have discussed a variety of renovations, like making the fairgrounds better equipped to serve as an emergency shelter, a drive-thru for vaccination and testing clinics and a storage facility for personal protective equipment, also known as PPE.
A number of other projects, such as some renovations to the Garvin County Health Department in PV, are also be considered.
Requests for funding have also come from fire departments in the county, ambulance services, rural water districts and food pantries.
