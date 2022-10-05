County still under burn ban

Garvin County continues to be under a burn ban.
After a few weeks without the ban it was put back in place on Sept. 26.
The ban means landowners in Garvin County are not allowed to burn trash in a barrel even on their own property.
It prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in Garvin County this month.
• Thursday, Oct. 13 (8:30 to 11:30 a.m.) – First United Bank in Maysville, 317 6th. Call Emily Hemphill at 405-867-4343.
• Friday, Oct. 14 (9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in PV, 100 Enterprise. Call Terri Richards at 405-367-8884.
• Monday, Oct. 17 (11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Paoli High School gym, 410 W. Stewart. Call Chad McGuire at 405-484-7336.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Stratford High School gym lobby, 341 N. Oak. Call Shatona Gallup at 580-759-2381.
• Thursday, Oct. 20 (1:45 to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church SE room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – Wynnewood High School auditorium, 702 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Brenda Callaway at 405-665-2045.
• Friday, Oct. 28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in PV, 315 West Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
