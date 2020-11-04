County vote totals are in

All the results are in, at least for those ballots cast in Garvin County, during Tuesday's general elections.
The final vote totals in Garvin County are:
• President and Vice President
Republican Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence – 8,863 votes (81.27 percent).
Democrat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – 1,864 (17.09 percent).
Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen – 115 (1.05 percent).
Independent Kanye West and Michelle Tidball – 33 (.3 percent).
Independent Jade Simmons and Claudeliah Roze – 18 (.17 percent).
Independent Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard – 12 (.11 percent).
• U.S. Senator
Republican Jim Inhofe – 8,490 votes (78.10 percent).
Democrat Abby Broyles – 1,992 (18.33 percent).
Libertarian Robert Murphy – 164 (1.51 percent).
Independent Joan Farr – 136 (1.25 percent).
Independent A.D. Nesbit – 88 (.81 percent).
• U.S. Representative District 4
Republican Tom Cole – 8,868 votes (81.72 percent).
Democrat Mary Brannon – 1,699 (15.66 percent).
Libertarian Bob White – 285 votes (2.63 percent).
• Corporation commissioner
Republican Todd Hiett – 9,092 votes (87.59 percent).
LibertarianTodd Hagopian – 1,288 (12.41 percent).
• State Senator District 43
Republican Jessica Garvin – 1,675 votes (89.48 percent); Overall 30,343 votes (82.17 percent).
Democrat Terri Reimer – 197 (10.52 percent); Overall 6,582 (17.83 percent).
• County Commissioner District 2
Republican Gary Ayres – 2,244 votes (60.65 percent).
Democrat David Kennedy – 1,456 (39.35 percent).
• State Question 805
Yes – 3,143 (29.73 percent); Overall 587,502 votes (38.92 percent).
No – 7,428 (70.27 percent); 922,156 (61.08 percent).
• State Question 814
Yes – 3,878 votes (37.10 percent); Overall 614,290 votes (41.21 percent).
No – 6,575 (62.90 percent); 876,407 (58.79 percent).
