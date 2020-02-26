All visitors to the Garvin County Courthouse will soon have just a couple of choices when it comes to doors they can use when going inside the facility in Pauls Valley.
During a meeting this week all three county commissioners essentially voted to begin a new courthouse security plan in a matter of days.
Now expected to begin no later than a couple of weeks is a trial period for the new plan, which calls for the public to only enter through the doors on either side of the courthouse's annex. All other courthouse doors will only be accessible from the inside.
Once the plan does begin each and every visitor will be required to be checked by a metal detector.
“Basically what it means is people will have to walk through a metal detector, said Dave Johnson, Garvin County's emergency management director.
“If it beeps they'll be stopped and wanded.”
The plan's single change looks to be one deputy will be responsible for checking anyone entering through either annex door.
“This will be a trial period. We'll use one deputy but everything else is going to be the same,” County Clerk Lori Fulks said about this new security that's literally been years in the making.
Carol Dillingham, assistant district attorney serving as the commissioners' counsel, says the expectation is the plan will be in place by March 9 as the trial period is expected to go through the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
“We'll have one security person start implementing the courthouse door security plan,” she said, adding another deputy will continue serving on his regular courthouse assignment.
With the public's access limited to the two annex doors, all employees working in a courthouse office will receive their own key card to basically enter from any of the doors.
That means no cards for local attorneys, vendors conducting regular business in the facility or those outside of courthouse employees.
Key chain devices will also be used to allow courthouse access for law enforcement officers in police departments throughout Garvin County.
