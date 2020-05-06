Courts could start to open up a bit

District court systems in places like Garvin County could soon open up just a little bit more after nearly being shut down completely a few weeks ago because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
A couple of Garvin County commissioners gave their blessing to the idea Monday after a brief presentation by District Judge Leah Edwards.
Meeting during the commissioners' weekly gathering, Edwards said the plan right now is to follow a state task force's lead and have a limited opening of Garvin County's court system on May 18.
“This would be a limited opening,” Edwards said about the district courts housed in the Garvin County Courthouse in Pauls Valley.
“We're going to try to get caught up on all the criminal cases. We're concerned about the back-log of cases.
“We'll try to limit it to those without a lot of participants and testimony. We want to do those things that are more procedural and can be moved along pretty fast.
“The top priorities will be things like protective orders, juvenile cases, and we'll be limiting the hearings.”
Since the pandemic led to widespread stay-at-home policies for the public as a way of limiting the spread of the virus, the district courts here have continued to stay focus on the most timely of court matters, such as cases involving victims and children, daily arraignments and pleas freeing suspects from jail.
The pandemic did force all criminal cases for a jury docket in April to be postponed. The next docket is now scheduled for September.
With the limited opening planned the idea is to open things up while trying to keep an eye on distancing and safety policies coming from the virus threat.
“We'll hoping to space out the cases,” Edwards said.
“We want to properly social distance in the courtroom. We'll put signs on the pews and try to spread them out. We'll know when we're too full. We'll do that in a jury box and the space for spectators.”
The judge adds those in the Garvin County District Attorney's office are expected to work toward negotiating out plea deals in criminal cases before they get to the courtroom as a way of moving things through quickly and safely.
Right now it's still not decided if masks will be required for those visiting the district courtrooms.
Those same visitors are also going to be encouraged to take the stairs up to the courthouse's third floor courtroom rather than the more confining elevator.
“We'll go back to what the courts were doing before the shut down,” said Carol Dillingham, assistant district attorney who deals with courts in the entire judicial district, which includes Garvin, McClain and Cleveland counties.
“They'll go forward with things that don't depend on witnesses and go through pretty quickly.”
Edwards adds she and Garvin County Special District Judge Trisha Misak could also be overseeing some civil cases by way video conferences.
