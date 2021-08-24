COVID clinic open to all

The Garvin County Health Department is preparing to host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination event this week.
The event in Pauls Valley is for anyone age 12 and up, including immunocompromised individuals in need of a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
Minors can receive Pfizer only and must have consent from a parent or guardian.
Pfizer, Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at no cost.
The event is scheduled from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Garvin County Health Department in Pauls Valley, 1809 South Chickasaw.
No appointment is necessary as participants will receive their vaccine and wait for the 15- to 30-minute observation period.
Call 405-238-7346 for more information. Translation services will be available.
