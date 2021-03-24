||||
Doyle Lee Pickett of Pauls Valley passed away March 22, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 80 years.
Services for Royce Dale Flick, better known as Dale, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Midway Hill Baptist Church in Davis with the Pastor Willard McCartney Jr. officiating. Burial will be at the Dougherty Cemetery.
Doris Kaye Anderson of Wynnewood passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 72 years.
