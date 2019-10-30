All kinds of crafts are expected to again be out there on display for an annual show coming to the Garvin County Fairgrounds this weekend.
The 9th annual Craft, Vintage and Junk Show is set to go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the fairgrounds facilities in Pauls Valley.
There is no admission as more than 60 vendors, horse drawn wagon rides and giveaways are featured.
For more information about the event, call 405-618-2001.
•••
Veterans of America's military are invited to a couple of upcoming programs in Pauls Valley.
Lee Elementary is hosting a program at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
The Garvin County Courthouse will host a luncheon for veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
More on the programs will come later in the PV Democrat.
• The Purdy Cemetery's annual business meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at the Erin Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Enter through the north door.
For more, call LaVern Russell 405-756-6596 or Barbara England 405-756-3842.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.