All kinds of crafts are expected to again be out there on display for an annual show coming to the Garvin County Fairgrounds.
The 9th annual Craft, Vintage and Junk Show is set to go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the fairgrounds facilities in Pauls Valley.
There is no admission as more than 60 vendors, horse drawn wagon rides and giveaways are featured. For more information, call 405-618-2001.
Even sooner is Pauls Valley's annual holiday candy fest for kids in Halloween costumes.
The Boo on the Bricks event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 throughout much of downtown PV.
Also in the holiday spirit are a couple of carnivals open to the public.
One is at the Willows Assisted Living Center in PV, 301 Melville, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Pauls Valley Care Center, 1413 S. Chickasaw, will host various games from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday night. Those attending are encouraged to wear costumes for a contest.
In both events proceeds are going for Christmas presents for residents.
Paoli Pentecostal Church will host a fish fry fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the senior citizen building in Paoli.
A walking history tour is set from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Erin Springs Cemetery located south of Lindsay. For more call Thelma Love at 405-919-6146.
•••
Veterans of America's military are invited to a couple of upcoming programs in Pauls Valley.
Lee Elementary is hosting a program at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
The Garvin County Courthouse will host a luncheon for veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
More on the programs will come later in the PV Democrat.
• The Garvin County Democratic Party has chosen a new site for its next meeting.
Arnold Hamilton, editor of the Oklahoma Observer, is the guest speaker for the meeting open to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at The Judges Inn in PV, 519 N. Ash.
• The Garvin County Republican Party will next meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut.
• The Purdy Cemetery's annual business meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at the Erin Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Enter through the north door.
For more, call LaVern Russell 405-756-6596 or Barbara England 405-756-3842.
