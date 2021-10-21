Crash backs up traffic for miles

A crash involving a single semi truck hauling a trailer Wednesday afternoon brought traffic to a literal standstill for many of the highways and roads in the Pauls Valley area.
The wreck came on the Interstate 35 bridge over the Washita River a few miles north of Pauls Valley as the truck struck a concrete barrier while traveling southbound.
Troopers believe the driver mistakenly pulled the truck into a lane currently closed because of an I-35 construction project stretching several miles to the north of PV.
The driver was later treated for head injuries after parts of the truck separated and the trailer flipped over and caught fire.
All southbound lanes were shut down on I-35 for nearly three hours as much of the traffic diverted onto other highways, including miles of vehicles backed up on the southbound side of U.S. 77 leading into Pauls Valley.
More details will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
