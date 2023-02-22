Crunch time for chamber honors

Nominations are due by March 3 to nominate a Pauls Valley resident or business for big honors.
Those honors are “Citizen of the Year” and “Corporate Citizen of the Year” as those selected will be announced at the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce's celebration banquet on April 20.
The idea is to recognize those who have made a difference in Pauls Valley.
The way to do that is fill out a nomination form, which is available online at the chamber's website or the chamber office in downtown PV.
•••
Pauls Valley's chamber is also planning an event called “Coffee with the Commissioner.”
In this case it's Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready, who is the guest for a gathering planned for a 2 p.m. start on March 30 at the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center at the corner of Paul and Walnut streets.
Mulready will be in Pauls Valley to meet with members of the chamber and speak about how the department serves communities like PV.
Admission is free but organizers are asking for RSVP's from those planning to attend.
The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) is responsible for enforcing the insurance-related laws in the state of Oklahoma. The event is sponsored by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
OID protects consumers by providing accurate, timely and informative insurance information. It works to promote a competitive marketplace and ensure the solvency of the entities they regulate.
The department also licenses and educates insurance producers, adjusters, funeral home directors, bail bondsmen and real estate appraisers.
•••
March 3 is also the day when winners will be announced for a national honor that includes Pauls Valley.
For the last few weeks local residents have had the chance to go online to vote for their town, which was nominated in USA Today's 2023 10 Best Readers' Choice travel awards.
An “expert” panel of travel writers recently selected Pauls Valley, Oklahoma as a contender for Best Southern Small Town.
Along with Pauls Valley, nominees for Best Southern Small Town are Abingdon, Virginia; Alexander City, Alabama; Anna Maria Island, Florida; Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; Beaufort, South Carolina; Brunswick, Georgia; Bryson City, North Carolina; Buena Vista, Virginia; Covington, Louisiana; Eureka Springs, Arkansas; Fayetteville, West Virginia; Indialantic, Florida; Jonesborough, Tennessee; Marfa, Texas; Maysville, Kentucky; McKee, Kentucky; Round Top, Texas; St. Augustine, Florida; and West Monroe, Louisiana.
