The First Baptist Church in Pauls Valley is inviting the public to take part in a special curbside communion starting at 4 p.m. Friday, April 10.
Brian Prant of the church says the Good Friday Communion event going until 6 p.m. that night is really meant to bring the community together but in a safe way with this still new COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's communion by the carload. We'll hand them the items through the window, pray with them and they can then drive on from there. It's a drive-thru kind of thing,” Prant says.
“It's something we can do for the community, an opportunity to get everybody together in a safe way without violating the rule against more than 10 people gathering in one place.”
When motorists arrive they should enter the back parking lot of the First Baptist Church from the Pine Street side. They will exit on the Guy Avenue side.
