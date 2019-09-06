A Pauls Valley man was taken to a hospital after the motorcycle he was driving struck a dog in the roadway.
Hurt was 34-year-old Jesse Wright.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows Wright was alone while driving a 2002 Harley Davidson when the incident happened at nearly 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Wright's cycle was traveling eastbound on a county road often called the Old Antioch Road.
At a site about 3 ½ miles west of Pauls Valley the cycle struck the dog on the road.
According to the report, Wright, who was not wearing a helmet when the accident occurred, was airlifted from the scene to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
He was admitted in fair condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
The report shows the cause of the collision was “domestic animal in roadway,” while Wright himself was listed as “apparently normal” in the moments leading up to the crash.
Assisting a Murray/Garvin County state trooper at the scene were Pauls Valley and Rush Creek firefighters and Garvin County deputies.
