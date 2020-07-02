A Pauls Valley man was listed in critical condition after the motorcycle he was riding struck the back of a turning vehicle earlier this week near Lindsay.
In fact, state authorities investigating the incident reported the 2006 Harley Davidson cycle ridden by 32-year-old Trevor R.C. Twyford struck the back of a vehicle consisting of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was pulling a trailer with a pontoon boat.
That vehicle was driven by Kyle Keeler, 19, with a 16-year-old female riding as a passenger. Both are from Lindsay.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows the truck with the trailer and boat was traveling northbound on state Highway 76 when just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 it was attempting to turn westbound onto a county road.
Traveling the same direction on the same highway was Twyford on his motorcycle.
According to state troopers, as the truck driven by Keeler was making the left turn onto County Road 1540 it was struck from behind by the trailing cycle. The wreck site is about 3 ½ miles south of Lindsay.
Twyford, who troopers say was not wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck, was taken by a Lindsay EMS ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
He was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal and external, arm and leg injuries.
Both Keeler and the teen in the truck were not injured in the collision.
Troopers report the official cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Others assisting troopers at the wreck site were Lindsay firefighters and police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.