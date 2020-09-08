A Pauls Valley man was hurt over the weekend when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding.
Hurt in the one-cycle accident was 31-year-old Bryce Cowan.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows Cowan was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson while attempting to get onto County Road 1540 just a couple of miles north of Pauls Valley near what's known as the Old City Lake.
Cowan apparently lost control as the accident came on Sunday, Sept. 6 with no time listed on the report.
Cowan was initially taken by ambulance to Purcell Municipal Hospital and later transferred to an Oklahoma City hospital.
He was admitted in stable condition with a head injury as the report shows he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Troopers reported an “odor of an alcoholic beverage,” while the official cause of the accident is still being investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.