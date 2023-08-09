Damages piling up well into the five-figure range at a Pauls Valley restaurant last month now has a suspect facing a formal criminal charge.
A felony count has been filed against Jacob Tyler Thomas Wood, 25, of Elmore City, who is accused of using a rock to vandalize the Sonic Drive-In on the west side of Pauls Valley causing more than $55,000 worth of damages.
Although the malicious injury to property charge came last week it was back on July 15 when Sonic employees reported a break-in and “lots of damage” on the outside.
“I observed debris scattered across the parking lot and almost every stall menu was damaged,” Pauls Valley police report as officers said contents of trash cans were also dumped onto the premises.
An affidavit filed in the case shows entry was gained by breaking a glass door, although employees told police nothing was taken.
The real damage came outside as 18 digital touch screen menus were damaged accounting for most of the vandal’s targets.
Also damaged were another 10 plexiglass menu screens for the drive thru portion.
The actual total for the damages came to $55,335.68.
According to a court document, Wood was observed on video using a rock to damage the menus in place to accommodate parked vehicles.
“Wood was observed on video in other businesses in the immediate area performing the same acts and gaining entry using the same method,” officers add.
Wood was found later the same day last month with cuts to his face and hands, along with a large rock with blood on it in his pocket.
Officers have reported not knowing what Wood meant when he told them he was taking care of windows and signs which had reflections of his face and porn images.
Earlier this week Wood had not yet made his initial court appearance in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.