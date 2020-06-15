Any potential dangers coming from a train derailment in Wynnewood over the weekend are apparently over as authorities continue to look into what caused the crash.
A total of 11 train cars came off the tracks with two of those leaking chemicals onto the railway property, which resulted in several blocks of Wynnewood residents being evacuated in the middle of the night early Saturday morning.
Officials with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railways said Monday there was no ongoing threat to public safety as the cause of the train derailment is still under investigation.
Dave Johnson, Garvin County emergency management director, said he was one of many emergency officials awakened early Saturday, June 13 after the derailment.
Johnson said Monday it was right around 2 a.m. when the southbound train went off the tracks a few blocks south of Wynnewood's railway crossing at U.S. Highway 77.
Reports show two of derailed cars began leaking the potentially toxic and combustible sodium hydrosulfide, resulting in a number of residents being ordered to evacuate the area for a few hours.
“Maybe 14 or 15 blocks were evacuated, and the crossing there at (Highway) 77 was closed for about six hours,” Johnson said as he adds one local business, a machine shop, was demolished by the derailment.
“They basically had a train car in their shop.”
BNSF officials said the derailment was cleaned up and cleared out by 7 a.m. Sunday, June 14, and there were no injuries.
