Dangers real in recent shooting

The dangers were real and the sheriff knows it all too well when it comes to one of his own and other fellow law enforcement officers facing recent gunshots near Pauls Valley.
Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett is talking about some of the calls he’s received on stories in the Pauls Valley Democrat about the June 18 shooting incident involving Bill Philpott, 39, and five officers.
Philpott is now being held in jail with bond denied on not three but five felony charges, which have been increased by two because of a recent high court ruling on Native American jurisdiction.
Mullett says any comments he made to the local media were not meant to downplay the dangers facing the officers when Philpott was firing gunshots at them and the patrol cars where they were forced to take cover for more than an hour near Philpott’s home north of Pauls Valley.
“It came across to some people that it was downplayed through the writing,” Mullett said.
“I want to be clear that all of this was a dangerous situation and not something to be nonchalant about.
“It was very stressful, and our guys were in dire need to get to safety and we were doing everything we could to make that happen.
“It was a volatile situation. The urgency was high to get everybody out of there safely.”
The sheriff’s guy, Deputy Cody Lane, Pauls Valley police officer Ken Ferris and Lindsay police officer Jerry Kraft were the targets that resulted in the three shooting with intent to kill charges initially filed against Philpott in Garvin County District Court.
Later the other two PV officers being fired at during the incident, Brittany McGehee and James McGaha, drew two more charges in the case.
Those two weren’t at first part of the formal state charges because they’re Native American.
That changed because of a June 29 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that narrowed its 2020 decision declaring that much of eastern Oklahoma, including all of Garvin County, was still Native reservation lands.
That original decision, called the McGirt ruling, means tribes or federal officials have jurisdiction to prosecute criminal cases, not the state of Oklahoma, when the defendant or victim are Native American and the alleged crime occurs on Native lands.
Then in August 2021 it was the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals that ruled the McGirt decision cannot be used to retroactively throw out earlier criminal convictions.
The more recent Supreme Court ruling means the federal and state governments will have concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute alleged crimes committed by non-Natives against Natives on Native territory.
Mullett says this new ruling should help bring justice for victims in some criminal cases here in Garvin County.
“It helps us with some of the things we can do with the charges in a case and helping the victims,” he said.
As for Philpott’s case, authorities are still not sure why he directed threats at Kraft and his children before the barrage of gunshots last month.
Kraft wasn’t initially at the scene, but he and McGee have two children. It’s McGehee and those kids who share a home near Philpott.
After McGehee’s kids and mother had safely left the house Philpott came out of his residence and used a variety of weapons to fire shots at the officers.
For an hour or so the five law enforcement officers remained pinned down behind their vehicles as Philpott, who was wearing body armor, used the guns to fire at least 40 shots. An estimated 16 rounds are believed to have actually struck the vehicles.
Later a Chickasaw Lighthorse Police tactical team used an armored vehicle to give the officers cover and the chance to get away safely without any injuries.
Philpott was taken into custody and received medical attention after being shot by Lighthorse officers. Days later he made his first court appearance on the charges followed by a hearing resulting in a judge denying him bond.
