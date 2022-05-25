Dates coming up for primary election

In a week or so Garvin County voters will need to have their registrations in order to be eligible to vote in a primary election this summer.
The primary itself will come on June 28, but the deadline to get registered is Friday, June 3 as officials at the Garvin County Election Board say more information is available at their office in the courthouse or online.
That's followed by a June 13 deadline for voters to request mailed absentee ballots.
A long list of candidate races will come on the Republican primary ballot, while on the Democratic side it's really only a couple.
Here in Garvin County all voters can vote on the issue of whether or not to allow liquor package stores in the county to be open on Sundays.
Voters registered as Independent can vote in the Democratic primary, while Libertarians can only vote on the county proposition.
Individual races on the primary ballot include:
Republican
• Governor – incumbent Kevin Stitt, Mark Sherwood, Moira McCabe and Joel Kintsel.
• State Auditor and Inspector – incumbent Cindy Byrd and Steven McQuillen.
• Attorney General – incumbent John O’ Connor and Gentner Drummond.
• State Treasurer – Clark Jolley, Todd Russ and David Hooten.
• Superintendent of Public Instruction – April Grace, Ryan Walters, John Cox and William Crozier.
• Commissioner of Labor – Sean Roberts, Leslie Kathryn Osborn and Keith Swinton.
• Corporation Commissioner – Todd Thomsen, Kim David, Harold Spradling and Justin Hornback.
• U.S. Senator – incumbent James Lankford, Joan Farr and Jackson Lahmeyer.
• U.S Senator (unexpired term) – Randy Grellner, Alex Gray, Paul Royse, Laura Moreno, Nathan Dahm, Jessica Jean Garrison, Michael Coibion, Luke Holland, Markwayne Mullin, John Tompkins, Scott Pruitt, T.W. Shannon and Adam Holley.
• U.S. Representative District 4 – James Taylor, incumbent Tom Cole and Frank Blacke.
• State Representative District 42 – Matthew Huggans and incumbent Cindy Roe.
• State Representative District 48 – incumbent Tammy Townley and April Brown.
Democratic
• Governor – Joy Hofmeister and Connie Johnson.
• U.S. Senator – Arya Azma, Jo Glenn, Dennis Baker, Jackson Bollinger, Brandon Wade and Madison Horn.
County Proposition
• Allowing the sales of alcoholic beverages on Sundays by retail spirits licensees in Garvin County.
A single Garvin County race waiting for the general election in November is between current Associate District Judge Steve Kendall and challenger Laura McClain, who is an assistant district attorney in Garvin County.
