Few details have been released after a Davis man was tragically killed Monday morning when the semi truck he had been driving ran him over.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows 53-year-old Jimmy Hefley was the driver of the truck.
Hefley was nearly three miles west Davis at a site into Garvin County when for an unknown reason he got out of the vehicle. The site was on state Highway 7 at the Interstate 35 overpass.
At a listed time of 10:18 a.m. Feb. 17, Hefley was run over by the large truck, which state troopers report became mobile under its own power.
Hefley was pronounced dead at the scene by a state medical examiner's official. He was later taken by Hale's Funeral Home to its facility in Davis.
Troopers are still investigating what happened to cause the fatality accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.