Day nearly here for postal food drive

This Saturday is the day for Garvin County residents to step up with a special delivery of their own.
It's the 30th National Association of Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive as all folks need to do is bag up some food to be donated and leave it by their mailbox.
Then on May 14 letter carriers and others will be going around pickup up the nonperishable food donations, which will go to help food organizations in Garvin County.
Donations collected in Garvin County will stay local and benefit the following Regional Food Bank partners.
They include Delta Community Action Foundation, Eastern Gate Food Bank, Maysville High School Pantry, Samaritans of Pauls Valley, Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program of Pauls Valley, Pauls Valley Junior High Pantry and Wynnewood Middle School Pantry.
All nonperishable items are welcomed. Recommended items include peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, canned fruits, pasta and canned sauce, soup and stew.
Healthy food options are also needed, such as items with low sodium and whole grains.
Financial donations are also accepted. Text "Food" to 501-501 to make a $10 donation. Every $1 donated helps to provide four meals to Oklahomans living with hunger.
Since 1992, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has raised nearly 12 million pounds of food and $9.9 million dollars to fight hunger in Oklahoma.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled over the next few weeks at places all over Garvin County.
• Tuesday, May 17 (2 to 6 p.m.) – Paoli First Baptist Church, 304 W. Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715.
• Saturday, May 21 (1:45 to 5 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 W. Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Monday, May 23 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – First Baptist Church in Elmore City in the church gym. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Thursday, May 26 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – First United Methodist Church in Lindsay, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Friday, May 27 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – Pauls Valley Boots and Badges drive (firefighters vs. police) at the PV fire station, 201 S. Walnut. Call Mark Norman at 405-238-5171.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
•••
The Elmore City Round Up Club is now seeking queen/princess candidates for the 2021-2022 year.
Call Rhonda at 405-830-4236 for candidate requirements and more information.
