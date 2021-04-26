Day, time set for PV hospital to open

Not only has the day been set but also the exact time as the reopening of a hospital in Pauls Valley is now only hours away.
Officials confirmed on Monday the new Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 in the now renovated building that served as the home of Pauls Valley General Hospital for decades.
The longtime hospital closed its doors in October 2018 when financial problems finally proved too much for the city of Pauls Valley to maintain.
Now PV's local hospital is privately owned by the Southern Plains Medical Group.
More will be in this week's edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.