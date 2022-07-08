The Garvin County Sheriff's Office announced Friday the names of two people arrested for the murder of a man whose dead body was dumped in a Garvin County field in April.
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested 16-year-old Cyrus Rasheed Webb and his mother, Heather Ann Marie Collins, 33, in connection with the homicide of Michael Hall.
Hall's deceased body was found by a motorist on April 11 in a field located between Pauls Valley and Wynnewood near U.S. Highway 77.
A few days later the body was identified as 53-year-old Michael David Hall from the Oklahoma City metro area.
Hall is believed to have been killed in Oklahoma City and his body transported and dumped at the Garvin County site.
According to the OSBI, Webb is charged with murder in the first degree, accessory to a felony, unlawful removal of a dead body and engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties. Webb was denied bond in the case.
Collins is facing charges of accessory to a felony (murder) and engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties. Her bond was set at $75,000.
Formal charges against the two were filed in Oklahoma County.
