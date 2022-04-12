A dead body found in Garvin County this past weekend has been identified as Michael David Hall, 53.
The case is being investigated as a homicide as Hall's body was spotted by a passing motorist driving between Pauls Valley and Wynnewood on Sunday afternoon.
What they saw appeared to be a person laying in a field just off U.S. Highway 77. It turned out to be the deceased body of Hall. His cause of death has still not been announced.
Officials here say Hall was last seen by a relative in the Oklahoma City area Saturday afternoon, April 9.
Anyone who has any information about Hall, his movements or saw anything suspicious in the area of Highway 77 and East 1620 road this weekend, they are asked to call the Garvin County Crimestoppers, 1-855-211-STOP or OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
