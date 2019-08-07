There's still a little bit of time left for Elmore City residents to register to vote for a big local election coming fairly soon.
The last day to register is FridayAug. 16 for both a school issue and municipal race on the ballot for a Sept. 10 election.
On the city side three candidates – Jason Smith, Bobby Snow and Danny Williams – are vying for the Ward 2 seat on Elmore City's town council.
The election day includes a new school bond issue for the Elmore City-Pernell School District.
This past March an issue that would have included such projects as a new high school building fell a handful of votes short of getting the 60 percent needed for passage.
Now ECP school officials, working with a committee made up of Elmore City residents, have made some adjustments and are going for a new issue.
This one has two related but separate propositions with both totaling nearly $19.5 million in a series over 18 years.
The first proposition calls for a new 12-classroom high school building with two additional rooms accounting for new science and math labs, or STEM, and improved security at the elementary school entrances, along with a paved parking lot there.
Plans also call for a STEM lab to be added to ECP's middle school.
It totals more than $8.1 million and projects an initial property tax increase of 5 percent in the school district.
The other proposition includes a new gymnasium and improvements to the Badger football field with a new concession stand, public restrooms, locker rooms, weight room and additional handicap compliant seating for local fans.
It also has improvements to ECP's agriculture show barn and shop and the acquisition of new band instruments.
This proposition totals just over $11.3 million, financing included, and projects an 8.5 percent tax increase.
If both propositions are passed it would raise property taxes by $13.50 for every $100 now paid.
