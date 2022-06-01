Deadline this week for voters

Later this week is the deadline for voters to have their registrations in order for a primary election coming later this month.
The primary itself will come on June 28, but the deadline to get registered is Friday, June 3 as officials at the Garvin County Election Board say more information is available at their office in the courthouse or online.
That's followed by a June 13 deadline for voters to request mailed absentee ballots.
A long list of candidate races will come on the Republican primary ballot, while on the Democratic side it's really only a couple.
Here in Garvin County all voters can vote on the issue of whether or not to allow liquor package stores in the county to be open on Sundays.
Voters registered as Independent can vote in the Democratic primary, while Libertarians can only vote on the county proposition.
Races on the Republican primary ballot include governor, auditor, attorney general, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction and labor and corporation commissioner.
Also there are races for two U.S. Senate offices and U.S. representative.
On the Democratic ballot are races for U.S. Senate and governor.
Two state representatives with districts that include Garvin County are set to receive challenges in the primary election.
District 42 state Rep. Cindy Roe has a Republican challenger in Matthew Huggans, while Democrat Steve Jarman of Pauls Valley will face the winner in the Nov. 8 general election.
Incumbent state Rep. Tammy Townley of District 48 will go against Republican challenger April Brown in the primary vote.
A single Garvin County race waiting for the general election in November is between current Associate District Judge Steve Kendall and challenger Laura McClain, who is an assistant district attorney in Garvin County.
