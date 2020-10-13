A pickup truck moving too far over the road's center line is what authorities believe is the cause of a tragic two-vehicle crash on the north side of Pauls Valley over the weekend.
Killed in the Saturday evening accident was 67-year-old Rebecca Odell of Pauls Valley.
The driver of the other vehicle – David Allred, 77, of Paoli – was initially listed in critical condition before officials announced Tuesday morning he had passed away.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows both drivers were traveling alone as the deadly collision took place on a stretch of U.S. Highway 77 about a quarter mile north of Pauls Valley near Kimberlin Road.
Troopers determined Odell was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Lumina southbound on the highway, while Allred was in a 2019 GMC pickup traveling from the opposite direction.
It's believed the truck driven by Allred went left of the road's center where it struck the vehicle driven by Odell.
The collision came at around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 10 as both drivers were pinned in their vehicles for an unknown period of time. Both were ultimately extricated by Pauls Valley firefighters.
Odell was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City.
Allred was airlifted from the scene and taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
An update shows Allred passed away at around 11 a.m. Oct. 13.
Troopers are still investigating the official cause of the collision, the condition of the drivers leading up to the wreck and whether or not seat belts were worn at the time of the accident.
