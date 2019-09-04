Debt, guns focus of town hall

Questions ranging from the country’s budget deficit to gun control highlighted a town hall meeting in Pauls Valley for this area’s D.C. connection.
Manning the mic and taking on those questions was U.S. Congressman Tom Cole.
At the forefront were concerns about the country’s growing debt as the District 4 representative says the answers won’t be found until entitlement programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are more financially secure.
That’s because Cole said about 60 percent of the national budget goes for those three things.
“The deficit is going to take a bi-partisan effort,” the congressman said during the recent gathering in PV.
“Medicare and Medicaid are closer to going bankrupt than Social Security. First I want to make them solvent. That’s a big part of the deficit problem.
“These are entitlement programs no one’s talking about. That’s what drives the debt.
“The sooner you deal with it the better. The sooner you put it on strong financial ground the better.”
Even though Social Security is for the moment in better shape than those other two programs Cole stresses it must be addressed at some point in the future because of its popularity.
“I don’t want to scare anybody,” he said.
“In the end nobody is going to let Social Security end. It’s a popular program and neither party is going to take that away.”
One observer pointed out there’s probably a lot of people out there that believe getting a handle on the spending in general needs a different approach.
“There’s a lot of people that feel the country will fail if something isn’t done about spending. We need some common sense coming out of Washington, D.C.”
Another observer peppered Cole with questions about gun control, especially assault weapons.
“With the mass shootings there are assault weapons that fire too many bullets. The sole purpose of these weapons is to kill people. They’re dangerous weapons that are made for war.”
Cole was then asked if he could consider supporting a ban on assault weapons and gun buy-back programs.
The answer is no as Cole says the semi-automatic weapons are not the ones used in an actual war situation.
“There is no legislation do do what you’re talking about. If you’re asking would I vote for a straight out ban, I would say no. This is a Second Amendment rights issue.
“I don’t see a ban on semi-automatic weapons passing.
“There are some things we can do. We have already done a lot. I think Congress will look at some things with that.”
