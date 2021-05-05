Decision to come in sexual abuse case

A judge's decision is expected to come in a few weeks for a Stratford woman pushing for a handful of sexual abuse charges against her to be dismissedbecause of the state's lack of jurisdiction.
Amanda Stowers, 36, looked on silently as she watched her defense attorney, Phillip Morton, argue for the six charges, all accusing her of sexually abusing her own two sons, to be dropped because the two boys are members of the Chickasaw Nation.
The defense argument is related to the McGirt decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last year, which determined Native American reservations were never formally disestablished by the U.S. Congress.
What it now means is most of Oklahoma is still considered tribal lands, including Garvin County, leaving the state with no authority to prosecute criminal acts when defendants or victims have Native American ancestry.
Even if the state charges are at some point dismissed the hearing Monday afternoon in Garvin County District Court started with an announcement the Federal Bureau of Investigation had put a hold on Stowers as federal charges could be filed for the same allegations in this state case.
At the center of the defense's case was admitting into evidence two documents that stated Stowers' two sons were members of the Chickasaw Nation.
It was something that Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner objected to on the argument there was no one from the tribe in the courtroom to testify about the documents.
“This is just a piece of paper. There is no sponsor, nobody to identify it and nobody to authenticate it,” Miner said.
“Until we have somebody sitting on the stand telling us more, all of this is just printing stuff off and admitting it. Until they're willing to come in and participate in the hearing we're going to object every time.”
Stratford Police Chief Adam McMillen testified he was unaware of the two boys' possible Native American ancestry until recently.
“I didn't previously know anything about it,” McMillen said, referring to the boys' alleged tribal memberships.
“I was advised by somebody that they were members of the Chickasaw tribe. I haven't seen any CDIB cards or their names on any rolls.”
Morton said he was only able to secure the two tribal verification membership cards but unable to get a Chickasaw representative to come authenticate the cards with in-person testimony.
“We believe that we've met our burden,” Morton said.
District Judge Leah Edwards announced she will take the case under advisement and intends to make a decision by early June.
While the fate of Stowers' state charges remains uncertain, the future is known for Kyle Holman, 37, who last summer accepted a plea deal for the multiple charges he faced in this case and was sentenced to a life term in prison with all but 22 years suspended.
Court documents show Stowers claimed from the start that Holman had forced her into the acts by threatening the lives of her and the boys if they ever spoke with anyone about the sexual abuse.
