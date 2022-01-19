One defendant is arguing for a lower bond after he took Garvin County deputies and others on a high speed pursuit last week that resulted in a trio of criminal charges.
Drug trafficking was one of those formal felonies filed against Sonny Lauren Harmon, 68, in Garvin County District Court.
Harmon is the alleged driver of the vehicle pursued by law enforcement in the early morning hours of Jan. 11, while Turenia Howard, 52, was riding along as a passenger.
Now Harmon's defense attorneys are asking for a hearing to reduce the $100,000 bond total given to Harmon during his initial court appearance on the charges.
“The defendant is being held on an excessive amount of bail. The defendant is not a flight risk nor a danger to society,” states a portion of the court document filed Jan. 14 asking for a hearing to argue for a reduced bail total.
It was just after midnight Jan. 11 when a county deputy reported spotting a speeding vehicle in the Elmore City area.
With the patrol car's emergency lights and sirens on full, speeds reached around 115 mph south on state Highway 74, which included the pursued vehicle speeding by other vehicles in a no-passing zone.
The pursuit continued to state Highway 7 as the vehicle got up to 125 mph as it passed more vehicles in what the deputy described as “reckless.”
An affidavit shows the vehicle eventually drove past Interstate 35 to the Washita River in neighboring McClain County.
With the vehicle traveling on the bridge one deputy claimed to see a small handbag thrown from the vehicle's passenger side. The bag was apparently caught by the wind and driven back onto the bridge.
The vehicle was able to avoid spike strips placed on the east side of the bridge by a Davis police officer.
After getting turned around and headed westbound the vehicle then struck the spikes before it could get back to the bridge.
Deputies report the pursuit lasted another mile as one tire was completely flat, while sparks were coming from a second deflated tire.
After the vehicle stopped back in Garvin County both Harmon and Howard were detained.
Found inside the bag retrieved from the bridge were 136.69 grams of methamphetamine, a scale with meth residue on it and a large roll of baggies.
With both suspects detained and standing in front of a patrol car, one deputy made the statement to another that he saw a handbag thrown from the vehicle.
“Hey that bag isn't in my possession, you don't see it in my vehicle. That bag didn't get thrown out of my window,” Howard said, according to the officers' reports.
Howard did receive the same aggravated drug trafficking charge as Harmon. She later was released from county jail after posting a $25,000 bond.
