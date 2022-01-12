Democrats look to the young

The Garvin County Democrat Party has plans to form a Young Democrats Organization.
A meeting, complete with pizza and soft drinks, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
“We are looking for students who want to participate in upcoming political events,” officials say, adding masks are encouraged.
The guest speaker is Shalondra Harrison, executive vice president of the Oklahoma Young Democrats Organization.
Contact Steve Jarman at 405-926-0464 for more information.
A handful of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are planned over the next few weeks at various Garvin County spots.
• Thursday, Jan. 13 (2 to 6 p.m.) – Paoli First Baptist Church, 304 W. Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715.
• Friday, Jan. 14 (2:30 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 708 N. Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Monday, Jan. 17 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refinery. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Tuesday, Jan. 18 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School. Call Gloria Conner at 580-788-2565.
• Thursday, Jan. 20 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Saturday, Jan. 22 (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Tuesday, Jan. 25 (11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Boots and Badges drive at Wynnewood Police Department, 117 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Tenzie White at 405-665-4360.
• Friday, Jan. 28 (10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in Pauls Valley, 100 Enterprise Blvd., Call Bronwin Hudson at 405-237-9982, 9279.
The city of Pauls Valley no longer accepts in-person payments for lake permits, such as boating, fishing, hunting and camping.
All permits should be obtained online at www.paulsvalley.com/city-permits.
From this site the public can view and book available campsites for specific dates as well.
