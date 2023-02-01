Democrats to host guest speaker

Arnold Hamilton from the Oklahoma Observer will be the guest speaker for the monthly Garvin County Democrat Party meeting.
The group is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in the Valley Community Hospital conference room.
An event in Wynnewood later this week is meant to help out a local resident facing a most difficult time.
It's called “Kickin Cancer with Krystal” as the gathering set for Friday, Feb. 3 is a fundraiser to help Krystal Mckee, who is undergoing cancer treatments.
All proceeds raised will go help Mckee during her treatment and recovery.
Burgers, chips and a drink will be served at the event outside of the Full House, 111 West Robert S. Kerr in Wynnewood.
The starting time is 11 a.m. as the event goes until sold out.
This is by donation as call-ins are invited, along with delivery options. Call Robin at 405-444-0084.
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Feb. 7. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites throughout the month of February.
• Tuesday, Feb. 7 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Pauls Valley High School, 601 North. Call Fawn Riddle at 405-238-6497.
• Thursday, Feb. 16 (12:30 to 5:30 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Thursday, Feb. 23 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
A support group for families of LGBTQ+ will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
This group is like many other support groups – focused on being there for family who are dealing with a loved one experiencing issues.
This is a confidential and nonjudgmental group as all are welcome.
The church is at 320 North Walnut as the basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
