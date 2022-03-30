Democrats to host Senate candidate

The Garvin County Democratic Party will host U.S. Senate candidate Jo Glenn at a monthly meeting this weekend.
The meeting is set to start at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Reynold Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
This is the first in-person meeting the county party has held over the past two years.
All Garvin county Democrats are encouraged to attend. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
•••
The PV Chamber of Commerce is asking the public to submit their nominees for citizen and corporate citizen of the year.
Nomination forms, available at the chamber office at 112 E. Paul, are due by Thursday, March 31.
The honors will be presented during the chamber’s annual banquet celebration on April 19.
•••
The Pockets of Pockets community clean up day in Pauls Valley is scheduled for Saturday, April 30.
Volunteers are sought to help clean up along the “feeder” roads leading into Pauls Valley, along with the downtown area. Contact the local chamber office for more information.
Partners for the event are the city of Pauls Valley, Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance and Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Also a part of the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful campaign, the city of Pauls Valley is waiving dumping fees for local residents each Saturday in April.
Participants are asked to bring a utility statement with them to the solid waste transfer station.
