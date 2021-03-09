The Garvin County Democratic Party will hold precinct elections starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic this meeting, in preparation for the upcoming Democratic county and district elections, will be available online via Zoom.
The Garvin County secretary will send an invitational link to all members who have provided their contact information.
Any members should contact the secretary to update their contact information if there have been any changes in the past year.
Officers are:
• Kim Jackson – Garvin County Democratic Party chairperson.• Steve Jarman – Garvin County Democratic Party vice chair.• Zora Sampson – Garvin County Democratic Party secretary.• Al Jackson – Garvin County Democratic Party treasurer.
Garvin County issues on the ballot for an election April 6 include a countywide half cent sales tax measure for another seven years and a race to fill the now vacant county commissioner's office for District 1.
Candidates filing include Randy Chandler, who is now serving on an interim basis, Ron Allen Stewart, Kevin Foraker and Jarod Work.
The majority of the tax revenues from a Garvin County sales tax in place since 2007, 80 percent, is for Proposition 2, which targets the public safety areas. They include:
• 36 percent will fund public ambulance services in Garvin County.
• 29 percent will be for the maintenance and operation of the county sheriff's department and county jail.
• 15 percent will be for the county 911 system.
The remaining 20 percent of the tax revenues will be Proposition 1 areas.
• 5 percent will go for the maintenance of county roads and bridges.
• 11 percent will go into the county's general fund.
• 2 percent is for senior citizens organizations in the county.
• 2 percent is for the OSU Extension Office in Garvin County to help with FFA and 4-H programs.
