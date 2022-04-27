Deputy pay push gets a boost

Garvin County's sheriff got a little help this week as he works to bump up the pay and benefits for his employees.
Sheriff Jim Mullett is looking to take care of his staff and keep them from being recruited away by other law enforcement agencies, which has been an ongoing trend in recent months.
For now Mullett has a short-term plan in place for the raises, but he's also looking toward being able to make the upgrades last.
“I would like to get through the fiscal year and then come up with a budget plan so I can sustain this,” Mullett said.
“I just want to bring our guys up to where they should be.”
One possible way to fund the pay increases for deputies and staff members, at least for now, is to tap into pandemic reimbursement money.
The sheriff projects around $1.6 million in reimbursements to the office for payroll expenses over the calendar year through March 2022.
As a way of helping over the next few months Mullett asked commissioners for a little help to get this pay increase plan through the current fiscal year ending this summer.
The county trio gave the sheriff's office approval for $400,000, which is coming from the county's pandemic recovery funds.
It was just a couple of weeks ago when Mullett told the group he's been losing experienced deputies in recent times after they left to join other law enforcement agencies in the region because of better pay that in some cases is several thousand dollars more a year.
In a way a possible change coming for another Garvin County position provides an example.
Tommy Lawson announced Monday his plans to leave his post as deputy director of Garvin County's emergency management to take a job with Chickasaw Nation Emergency Services.
