Desire there to help his district

A desire to respond to every call of a pothole and find a better way to maintain roads is why Randy Chandler is running to be the next commissioner for Garvin County's District 1.
Chandler, now 63 years old and serving in an interim role, is going up against Kevin Foraker in a Sept. 14 election to be the one to serve a one-year unexpired term in the office.
The winner will step in to replace the longtime District 1 commissioner, Kenneth Holden, who retired in February after serving his second stint in the office.
Chandler knows working to keep roads maintained is at the top of the list for the job, but he's quick to say there's much more to being a good commissioner.
“If you call to say your pothole needs fixing I'm going to do what I can to get it fixed,” Chandler says.
“I do it because I want to help people. That's the best part of the job. Being self employed all those years you've got to respect people or you will be out of business pretty quick. I've got to take everybody's problem seriously. You've got to respect them and work to help them out.
“I just enjoy helping people and doing what I can to help the district. I see the problems, but we have limited funds so it will just take a while to get to all of them.”
Chandler knows what it’s like to be the boss as from 1987 through 2019 he first worked with Chandler Dozier before starting three other businesses.
“I started out with a bulldozer for my business and soon enough became self employed full-time,” he said, adding that included overseeing as many as 30 employees.
“I operated just about every kind of heavy equipment. I’ve been a mechanic, so most of the time I know what’s wrong with a machine before we take it to get fixed.”
Then he went to work for District 1 responsible for overseeing the building of bridges in the district. Later Holden named him first deputy just before his retirement earlier this year.
“Like everyone else when I started I thought we had a boatload of money and I could fix all the problems,” Chandler says. “You soon learn the money you’ve got to fix problems is limited. You’ve got to manage your money and get the most out of what you’ve got.
“There’s not an endless amount of money. I would like to fix all the problems but I can’t because of money. You’ve got to get the most out of your dollars.”
Serving in the role since Holden’s retirement Chandler knows first-hand that county roads, all 400 to 500 miles of them in the district, is at the top of the list for a commissioner.
“Road maintenance is the biggest part of it,” he said about the job.
“Know your employees, safety is another big part of it, not wasting money, plan each road and each project and see if it’s feasible.
“There’s way more to this job than people might think. You’re tied up with something every day. That’s where my experience comes in with operating the equipment and managing people and budgets. I enjoy all of this. I just like to help people in the county.
“You’ve got to have answers and they’ve got to be the right answers.”
If elected Chandler also has another big priority – improving bar ditches next to the county roads.
He says many of the ditches are full of dirt, sometimes going higher than the road, culverts are stopped up and trees grown over many of the roads in the district. He says that’s got to change if road maintenance is going to improve.
“You’ve got to clean out the bar ditches, open or replace culverts and remove timber overgrown over roads and then work on the road itself to do it right.”
He would like to work the finances where the district can acquire a machine specifically made to clean out the piled up dirt in the ditches.
District 1 includes Lindsay, Maysville, Paoli and stretches to the western parts of Pauls Valley.
The winner of next month’s election will serve the remaining year left on Holden’s term. Filings for the office will come again next spring with other contested races for a full term possibly coming in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.