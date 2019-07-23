The details of what happened to cause a true tragedy are still being looked at as a two-vehicle accident near Pauls Valley has claimed the lives of two Wynnewood youngsters.
The sad news came in the form of a weekend collision resulting in the deaths of siblings Kadence Hewett, 13, and nine-year-old Gunner Hewett.
It happened when the vehicle the sister and brother were riding in was involved in an accident in the late morning hours of Saturday, July 20.
Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report they're still investigating the incident leading to the tragic end.
They do know the siblings were passengers in a 2019 Ford Edge sports utility vehicle driven by their stepfather, Edward Peters, 37.
Their mother, Fallon Peters, 35, was also riding in the SUV.
Driving alone in the second vehicle, a pickup truck, was William A.D. Patchell, 22, of Pauls Valley.
The specific information released so far is the tragic accident occurred at just after 11:30 a.m. July 20 at the intersection of two county roads nearly five miles east of Pauls Valley. The two county roads are listed as 3300 and 1570.
The OHP report shows a Mercy EMS ambulance crew pronounced the teenage girl dead at the scene.
Young Gunner Hewett was first taken by ambulance to Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur. From there he was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he as pronounced dead by medical personnel there.
Fallon Peters was airlifted to the same hospital and admitted in fair condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
The report indicates Edward Peters was driven by ambulance to the Oklahoma City hospital. He was admitted in fair condition with similar injuries.
As for Patchell, he was taken by private vehicle to Purcell Municipal Hospital, where he was treated for a head injury and released.
The OHP report does show it appears all the individuals were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.
