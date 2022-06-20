Details have been released on a shooting incident over the weekend near Pauls Valley's city lake.
Now hospitalized and in custody is William Philpott, 39, after an off-duty Pauls Valley police officer called 911 to report Philpott, her neighbor, was making threats toward her and her family on Saturday.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is reporting the caller and two other Pauls Valley police officers responded, along with a Lindsay officer and a Garvin County deputy.
Upon arriving, they found Philpott outside of the home, located on 15405 North County Road 3250.
Philpott then went inside and came back out with body armor on and firearms, when he began shooting at the officers.
According to the OSBI, officers took cover behind their vehicles for more than two hours while Philpott was firing at them.
At around 2 p.m. the Chickasaw Lighthorse Tactical Team arrived with a BearCat and another armored vehicle. They proceeded toward the house to provide cover so the officers could escape to safety.
Philpott raised his pistol at Lighthorse officers whe he was shot three times. Philpott was given medical aid by officers, while TAC Team members cleared the house.
Once the scene was determined to be safe, EMS treated Philpott for his injuries. He was then airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
OSBI Aagents processed the house and seized multiple weapons and other evidence. An arrest warrant was issued for Philpott as he placed under arrest at 11 a.m. Monday.
He remains hospitalized, but upon his release he will be transported to the Garvin County Detention Center to face three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in state court.
This incident occurred in Indian Country and involves native and non-native individuals. As such, this investigation falls under state and federal jurisdiction per the McGirt Supreme Court ruling. Once the investigation is complete, OSBI Agents will present their report to the Garvin County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
