The BabyMobile serves as a baby food, formula and diaper pantry on wheels. It is the first of its kind in Oklahoma.
Officials are hoping this service will break down the transportation barrier that prevents many needy families from receiving assistance.
The BabyMobile will make its first official Garvin County visit to assist babies and toddlers at the Chickasaw Nation WIC office in Pauls Valley.
The BabyMobile will be available in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the office located at 220 North Chickasaw in PV.
Children under four can receive one week’s worth of diapers, formula and food. First come, first served, while supplies last.
“Infant Crisis Services’ BabyMobile program has helped more than 25,000 babies and toddlers since 2013, and we are thrilled to add Garvin County to our service area thanks to our partnership with the Chickasaw Nation” said Nicole Sukenis, manager of BabyMobile Services.
“Many families in Oklahoma lack resources for their babies, and the transportation to get where they need to go, and we hope to eliminate that barrier with the BabyMobile program.”
Following the January visit, the BabyMobile is expected to return every other month.
