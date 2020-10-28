Different views for the same issues

Different voters will have different issues they're focusing on as the 2020 presidential election cycle heads down the stretch and right up to the big vote on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Top officers of the two major political parties in Garvin County naturally have differing views on many of the same issues.
Right up front is the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Steve Jarman, co-chair of the Garvin County Democratic Party, believes the pandemic is by far the top issue, while Troy Fullerton, chairman of the Garvin County Republican Party, knows the virus all too well since he offers some of his thoughts in a phone conversation shortly after testing positive.
Jarman sees his party's presidential candidate as the one with a plan that will work in battling the virus.
In contrast, Fullerton believes this very real virus is being used as a political tool to hurt the sitting president before this upcoming election.
“The one issue in this political campaign – that's obviously COVID-19,” Jarman said.
“It's regulating everything else – the economy, schools. That's going to dictate everything.”
Fullerton agrees COVID-19 and how to deal with it is an important issue, but he has a problem with the way it's essentially shut down what was a thriving economy in this country.
“We're looking at how the economy has been destroyed because of COVID,” Fullerton said.
“I know COVID is real, I've got it. It's the way they've handled it by shutting down businesses with many of them never to reopen again.
“I think they're just trying to mess up the economy before the election. You watch, the day after the election we'll have the miracle of all miracles with COVID.
“When you listen to these judicial hearings it's seems to be more about how (President Donald) Trump mishandled COVID rather than questions about Amy Comey Barrett's qualifications as a nominee,” he said about the recent Supreme Court selection process.
As a strong Democratic Party supporter Jarman says it's his candidate, Joe Biden, who has a real plan to effectively get the pandemic numbers under control.
“(Biden) would have handled it better. Donald Trump downplayed it to prevent panic, at least that's what he says. I don't think he knew what to do.
“Joe Biden has a plan and Donald Trump doesn't. He respects the scientists and health officials and what they're saying we should do.
“I believe he understands how to deal with COVID-19 and bring our economy back. I would say bring back our country.
“I'm not just here to beat up on Donald Trump but explain that Joe Biden has a plan.”
Jarman adds it's a shame that wearing masks, meant to help slow down the spread of the virus, has become something that's political rather than sensible.
Seeing things from the Republican perspective Fullerton also has a few other issues in mind as the country moves toward election day.
“Going into this election I'm looking at the economy, the other side trying to get leftist judges on the Supreme Court and turning a blind eye to corruption,” Fullerson said.
“Stop using the courts. We don't need activist judges. We need judges who rule on the law not legislate from the bench. We don't need a judge with any kind of political or social agenda. We need a judge who calls balls and strikes on the law.”
Another big one for Fullerton is what he calls a “leftist push for power” in recent months.
“Going into the election what people are thinking about is we see all this leftist based unrest going on,” he said.
“I think what they think they want, the only thing in their way, is a loud mouth conservative like Trump and stopping conservatives from saying what's on our minds. They'll stop at nothing to shut us up. There are no limits to what they'll do. They'll stop at nothing to win with the leftist cause.
“When people have to whisper their political or social views then we're not living in a free country. That's tyranny.”
