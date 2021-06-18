Dine-in returns soon to senior site

For some Pauls Valley area seniors a move to post-pandemic normalcy could mean a trip to the local senior center, which will soon be possible as the facility is set to reopen in a couple of weeks.
Closed since March 2020, the local center in Wacker Park is now scheduled to return with dine-in services on Thursday, July 1.
Anyone planning to take part in the indoor services will need to make a meal reservation by calling the center at 405-238-5892.
Plans are to open the center at 8 a.m. weekdays with dine-in meals starting at 11:30 a.m. When the site reopens a drive-thru service now available at 11 a.m. will come to an end.
More on PV's senior citizen center will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
