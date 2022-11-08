The Pauls Valley Livestock Booster Club and The Masons are planning a steak dinner fundraiser from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
There will be a “labor” auction” giving students some chores, along with a live auction.
The event is by donation at the door as all money raised will go to support local FFA and 4-H students.
•••
The Stratford FFA and 4-H are planning to hold a fundraiser this week to help with the school's livestock program.
On the menu is an annual pork loin dinner and trophy auction set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Stratford Freewill Baptist Activity Center.
Anyone interested in bidding for auction items or donating, call Justin Wright at 405-747-0754.
All proceeds donated for the event will be used to help student projects or show facilities.
