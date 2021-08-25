Dispensaries get council vote

It didn't take a lot of discussion for three members of the Pauls Valley City Council to agree Tuesday night with a recommendation to remove a portion of a new ordinance aimed at medical marijuana dispensaries.
The council voted to follow the recommendation from a week earlier of the Pauls Valley Planning and Zoning Commission.
Now both groups have given their blessing to removing the part of the ordinance that would have restricted hours and even days dispensaries in Pauls Valley could be open for business.
More details will be in the next edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.