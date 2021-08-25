Dispensary pleas just the ticket

Pleas for help were just the ticket to convince a Pauls Valley board to recommend a change to a still new ordinance for medical marijuana.
One by one operators of dispensaries stepped up at a meeting last week to voice their opposition to the restrictions placed on the days when their business can be open to the public.
They got their wish as the Pauls Valley Planning and Zoning Commission agreed to recommend that one specific portion of the recently approved ordinance be taken out completely.
The official commission vote came only after a number of dispensary owners got their say about how the ordinance would impact them and their patients, specifically the part about being closed on Sundays and some holidays.
“We want to know your reasoning,” said Judy Kelly about the specific hours included in the ordinance.
“It looks like you're not taking this seriously as medicine. This is medicine. Why is it not being treated as medical. It's not pot.
“This is something we're operating in the best interest of our patients. I don't know why we're being punished for being a medical marijuana dispensary.”
The ordinance section in question called for dispensaries to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days and closed on Sundays and four specific holidays – Christmas, Thanksgiving, July 4th and New Year's Day.
There were those like Adrian Johnson, who goes by A.J., and Jordan Grant who didn't like references to medical marijuana being compared to things like alcoholic beverages, which Grant pointed out is accessible to the public just about any time of the day.
“We should have the same rules as a pharmacy. To close it on moral reasons is wrong,” Johnson said, adding there is one pharmacy in town open Sundays.
“It's not pot,” Grant said during his comments to the commission, which at times heated up while getting off topic.
“It's not weed. It's medicine. It's medical marijuana. We should have worked together to come up with this ordinance. We're the people this effects.”
Just about every person stepping to the podium to speak stressed that Sundays are typically big business days for their dispensaries.
In fact, some claim a few of their of patients only come on Sundays because of the stigma still associated with being a medical marijuana user, while others said they have patients driving in from other cities to come to their particular dispensary.
Some added that Christmas and Thanksgiving were holidays that also drew in a lot of patients.
Commission members made it clear they were there to listen to the concerns and take them to the city council in the form of a recommendation.
“If something needs to be adjusted we can make that recommendation,” Richard Ragland said.
“I see the reason for a change because we do have a pharmacy open on Sundays right now,” said Chairman David Assad.
“We don't want to put you out of business. We had to establish some sort of rules. What I'm hearing is there doesn't need to be a change in the way you're operating on Sunday. We should allow them to do what they've been doing because it works.
“It will be our recommendation it doesn't need to be in there at all,” he said, referring to Section 10-173 (c) of the ordinance, which lists out conditions of operation for the dispensaries.
Lucas Jacobson agreed that entire part of the ordinance should just be removed.
“I don't see any reason to restrict the hours at all,” Jacobson said.
The commission followed discussion with an approved motion to recommend the portion be “completely removed.”
That recommendation is now expected to be considered by the PV City Council, which must approve it for the action to be finalized.
Although there was no action taken some concerns were expressed about medical marijuana card holders not being able to grow a limited number of cannabis plants in their own local yards.
