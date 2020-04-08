||||
Obituaries
Garfield Lynn Green, 67, of Wynnewood, Oklahoma was born on December 5, 1952 to Garfield and Vernie Green. He passed away March 23, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. He leaves behind one son, Heath Green of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma; wife, Brenda Sue of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma; four step …
Patricia Jo Johnson Darling, 87, of Oklahoma City passed away peacefully March 30, 2020. Jo was born on September 17, 1932 in Elgin, Oklahoma to Minnie Hazel Berkley and Elmore George Hewes. She was the youngest of four siblings.
