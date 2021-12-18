Distraction may have caused wreck

Some sort of distraction from inside the vehicle is what troopers believe caused a Lindsay man's car to go off a McClain County road late Saturday morning.
Injured were both Austyn Thomas, 21, and a 17-year-old Purcell girl riding along as a passenger.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports Thomas was driving a 2017 Honda Civic northbound on May Avenue when at a listed time of 11:40 a.m. Dec. 18 the vehicle went off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
The site of the accident was about six miles southwest of Dibble.
Troopers believe neither person was wearing seat belts at the time as Thomas was taken by a Lindsay EMS ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in fair condition with unknown injuries.
The teenage girl was airlifted to the same hospital and admitted in critical condition with arm, legs and trunk internal injuries.
Inattention was the cause of the accident listed on the OHP report.
Others assisting at the wreck site were Dibble firefighters and McClain County sheriff's deputies.
